Wayne Rooney Becomes Manchester United's Record Scorer in 1-1 Draw vs Stoke City

Wayne Rooney broke Manchester United's all-time goalscoring record when he scored a stunning stoppage time equaliser from a free kick against Stoke City in the Premier League to surpass Bobby Charlton's tally of 249 goals for the club. The goal, Rooney's 250th for United, handed Jose Mourinho's side a 1-1 draw at the Britannia Stadium on Saturday. Rooney, who had signed for United in 2004, was brought in as a substitute as United trailed 0-1 away at Stoke.

With United missing a number of chances in the first half, the game looked set to end in disappointment for the Red Devils before Rooney's late intervention.

The 31-year-old forward, making his 546th United appearance, surpassed 1966 World Cup-winner Charlton's record in style when he bent a free-kick into the top corner of the net.

His latest United goal came a fortnight after Rooney, who succeeded Charlton as England's record goal-scorer in 2015, equalled the former midfielder's United mark during an FA Cup tie against second-tier Reading.

"It means a hell of a lot," Rooney said after the game.

"It is a great honour and I am very proud," added the Liverpool-born Rooney, who made his name as an out-and-out striker but has been deployed lately as an attacking midfielder.

"It is difficult at the minute to be over-pleased because of the result but in the grand scheme it is huge honour. It is not something I expected when I joined. As I said before, I am proud and I hope there is more to come.

"The players who have played for this club have been world class. I am proud to play for this club. To be all-time goalscorer is a huge honour."

Rooney's goal could yet proved important in the context of United's season, with Jose Mourinho's men battling to break into the top four and bring Champions League football back to Old Trafford next season.

"It could be vital come the end of the season," said Rooney of a draw against a Stoke side managed by former United striker Mark Hughes.

"It is not nice to lose and it looked like being the case. But we got a point that could be vital. There is a long way to go. A lot can happen. We have to keep picking up points."

