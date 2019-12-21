 
Watford vs Manchester United: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Updated: 21 December 2019 18:10 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games.

Manchester United enjoyed just 28 percent possession during their recent 2-1 win against Manchester City. © AFP

Manchester United will travel to Watford for their next Premier League fixture as they look to close the gap with Chelsea, who are four points ahead of United, on Sunday. Manchester United have notched up some memorable results against the top clubs this season, beating Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City and drawing against Liverpool. But they have slipped up against the weaker sides, but totalled just one point from the four matches against Southampton, West Ham, Newcastle and Bournemouth. United are unbeaten in their past six Premier League games but stumbled to a draw against Everton last week, losing some of their recent momentum. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team have been at their best this season when conceding possession and using the searing pace of Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and the others on the break. United enjoyed just 28 percent possession during their recent 2-1 win against Manchester City but when they are expected to dominate they struggle to unlock defences, as happened against Everton.

When is the Watford vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Watford vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played on December 22, 2019.

Where will the Watford vs Manchester United match will be played?

The Watford vs Manchester United League match will be played at Vicarage Road.

What time does the Watford vs Manchester United Premier League match begin?

The Watford vs Manchester United Premier League match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Watford vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Watford vs Manchester United Premier League match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Watford vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Watford vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • Watford will host Manchester United on Sunday
  • United have beaten Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City in this season
  • United are unbeaten in their past six Premier League games
