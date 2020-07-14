Virgil van Dijk's job in matches is to keep attackers away from the Liverpool goal and he does that better than most in the world. He has been an absolute rock at the back as Liverpool have smashed the competition to romp to their first league title in 30 years. Despite his massive frame, the Dutchman is no slouch with the ball at his feet. He has clocked nearly 3,000 passes, provided an assist and scored four goals in the 2019/20 Premier League season. Fellow Liverpool defender Joe Gomez got a taste of Van Dijk's silky-smooth skills when he was nutmegged in training.

Rubbing salt into Gomez's wounds, Van Dijk followed the nutmeg with a brilliant celebration.

The Liverpool defender has been immense in his team's title-winning season. While the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have run riot in the attacking half, Van Dijk has made sure that Liverpool have been solid at the back.

The 29-year-old a total of 23 successful tackles this season, two of them last man tackles. He has a tackle success rate of 52 per cent, made 39 interceptions, 158 clearances (one off the line), 197 recoveries and won 223 duels -- losing just 74.

Incredibly, the Dutchman has made just 14 fouls, earned just one yellow card and no red cards.

Liverpool have had an incredible season and are still in with a chance to break Manchester City's record points haul of 100 two seasons ago, but will need to win all three of their remaining matches against Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United.