Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

English Premier League

UK Government Advises Premier League Footballers To "Take Pay Cut"

Updated: 03 April 2020 00:05 IST

Clubs like Tottenham, Newcastle and Norwich have said they will use a government scheme to guarantee 80 percent of salaries for staff up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds.

UK Government Advises Premier League Footballers To "Take Pay Cut"
Tottenham have announced a 20 percent pay cut for their 550 non-playing staff. © Instagram

The British government on Thursday said English Premier League footballers should take a pay cut, amid outrage at top flight clubs using a furlough scheme for non-playing staff. Tottenham, Newcastle and Norwich have said they will use a government scheme to guarantee 80 percent of salaries for staff up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds ($3,100, 2,850 euros) per month.

The decision prompted anger from the head of parliament's digital, culture, media and sport committee, Julian Knight, as no cuts have so far been agreed for high-earning players.

Asked whether it was ethical for clubs to put non-playing staff on the furlough scheme, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said everyone needed to play a part in the fightback against coronavirus.

"That means Premier League footballers too," he told a news conference in Downing Street.

"Given the sacrifices that many people are making, including some of my colleagues in the NHS who've made the ultimate sacrifice of going into work, and have caught the disease and have sadly died, I think the first thing Premier League footballers can do is make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part," he added.

Knight has written to the Premier League to express what he said was his "dismay" and warned that "this two-tier system is morally wrong".

"The purpose of the Coronavirus Job Retentions Scheme is not to support the economics of Premier League clubs".

He has proposed "financial redress" so the government recoups a proportion of the money clubs pay to the players if there is no change of approach.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article English Premier League Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • British government said Premier League footballers should take a pay cut
  • Few English clubs have announced pay cut for their non-playing staff
  • Tottenham, Newcastle and Norwich have said they will use govt scheme
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Gary Lineker Slams Tottenham Boards Decision To Furlough 550 Non-Playing Staff
Coronavirus: Gary Lineker Slams Tottenham Board's Decision To Furlough 550 Non-Playing Staff
Tottenhams South Korean Star Son Heung-Min Set For Military Training During Coronavirus Shutdown: Report
Tottenham's South Korean Star Son Heung-Min Set For Military Training During Coronavirus Shutdown: Report
Coronavirus: Premier League Accused Of "Moral Vacuum" As Clubs Cut Staff Wages
Coronavirus: Premier League Accused Of "Moral Vacuum" As Clubs Cut Staff Wages
Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "Keeping In Touch" With Players During Coronavirus Lockdown
Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "Keeping In Touch" With Players During Coronavirus Lockdown
Tottenham Announce 20 Percent Wage Cut For 550 Non-Playing Staff Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Tottenham Announce 20 Percent Wage Cut For 550 Non-Playing Staff Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.