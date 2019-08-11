 
Two Charged Over Security Incident Linked To Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac

Updated: 11 August 2019 15:59 IST

Arsenal said Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac would not play in Sunday's opening English Premier League fixture at Newcastle due to "further security incidents".

Men were arrested after an altercation with security staff outside Mesut Ozil's house. © AFP

Two men will appear in court next month charged with a public order offence, police confirmed on Sunday, in connection with two Arsenal footballers previously targeted in an attack. Arsenal said Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac would not play in Sunday's opening English Premier League fixture at Newcastle due to "further security incidents". Former Germany midfielder Ozil and the Bosnia defender were targeted last month by masked and armed attackers who chased their car through London.

London's Metropolitan Police said two men had been arrested in an incident in the north of the city three days ago.

"Two men have been charged under Section 4a of the Public Order Act following an incident in Camden on Thursday," the police said in a statement.

"Ferhat Ercan, 27, and Salaman Ekinci, 27, were charged on August 9 following the incident and are due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on September 6."

Reports suggested the men were arrested after becoming involved in an altercation with security staff outside Ozil's house.

Section 4a of the Public Order Act refers to offences of intentional harassment, alarm or distress, through threatening, abusive or insulting words, behaviour or displays.

Arsenal said on Friday that Ozil and Kolasinac would not be in the squad travelling to Newcastle "following further security incidents which are being investigated by the police.

"The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives.

"We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support.

"We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as soon as possible."

Highlights
  • Arsenal footballers were targeted in an attack last month
  • Arsenal said Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac would not play in Sunday's match
  • London's Metropolitan Police said two men had been arrested 3 days ago
