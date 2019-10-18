 
Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 18 October 2019 20:00 IST

Tottenham Hotspur have won just three of their opening 11 games in all competitions while Watford are the only side in the league who are yet to win their first game of the season.

Harry Kane has scored five goals for Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League this season. © AFP

The international break may have come at the right time for Tottenham Hotspur after a 3-0 thrashing at Brighton followed a humiliating 7-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Spurs have won just three of their opening 11 games in all competitions, but the visit of Watford this weekend could offer some blessed relief for Mauricio Pochettino's men. The Hornets are the only side yet to win in the league this season and sit rock bottom of the table having conceded 20 goals in their opening eight games. "We need to start believing in ourselves again. We have the quality in the squad and can fight for everything," said Pochettino. "We are still there, we have one point more than last season in the Champions League and we are three points from the top four."

When is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Premier League match will be played on October 19, 2019.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Premier League match will be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Premier League match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time does the Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Premier League match begin?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Premier League match will be played at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • Tottenham Hotspur are currently 9th in the points table
  • Watford are struggling at the bottom of the table
  • Watford are the only side in the league who are yet to win their 1st game
