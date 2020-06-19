Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is hoping to exact revenge on former employers Manchester United as the Premier League's return kicks up a gear across a four-day weekend of action. The English top flight got its first taste of empty stands and strict hygiene protocols on Wednesday as Aston Villa's goalless draw with Sheffield United and Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Arsenal restarted the campaign. Despite the muted atmosphere, there remains plenty to play for at both ends of the table with the clash between Tottenham and United pivotal in the battle for Champions League qualification. Both sit outside the top four with nine games remaining. However, United's position in fifth could be good enough to secure a return to the Champions League if Manchester City's appeal against a two-season ban from European competition is unsuccessful. Spurs could prove to be the biggest winners of the three-month lockdown with their star striker Harry Kane back from a serious injury.

When is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played on Saturday, June 20.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match will take place at the almost empty Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time does the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match begin?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match will begin at 12:45 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match can be watched live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

