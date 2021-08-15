With the Premier League 2021-22 season having begun, Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City to kick-off their campaign on Sunday. The match will also mark Nuno Espirito Santo's first match as Tottenham boss. Meanwhile, defending champions City will be aiming to begin their title defence on a winning note. There will also be question marks over Harry Kane's presence, considering the forward is rumoured to move to Pep Guardiola's side. Also, City will be without Sergio Aguero, who departed after last season for Barcelona.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played on August 15, Sunday.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match begin?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

