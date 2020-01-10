 
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 10 January 2020 23:09 IST

Liverpool haven't lost a game in the league this season and are on top of the points table with 58 points from 20 games, while Tottenham Hotspur are sixth with 30 points from 21 matches.

Liverpool are yet to lose a game in the league this season. © AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Jose Mourinho remains a world class coach and a threat to his side's unbeaten Premier League record when the European champions travel to Tottenham on Saturday. A massive 28-point gap separates the sides that contested the Champions League final just seven months ago with Liverpool running away with the title, while sixth-placed Spurs' ambition is just to make it back into the top four. Mourinho's honeymoon period in north London is over after a run of just two wins in Tottenham's last seven games, but he has consistently been a thorn in Liverpool's side with Chelsea and Manchester United in the past.

When is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on January 11, 2020.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time does the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match begin?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • Liverpool haven't lost a game in the Premier League this season
  • Liverpool are on top of the points table with 58 points from 20 games
  • Tottenham Hotspur are on sixth position with 30 points from 21 matches
