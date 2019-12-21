Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Tottenham Hotspur will host Chelsea in a London derby on Sunday and will look to go level with Frank Lampard's team with a win. It will be a special match for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who has admitted that his Tottenham counterpart, Jose Mourinho, had "a big influence" in his career. Tottenham have surged up the table under Jose Mourinho, winning four of their last five matches in the league, while Chelsea only have one win in their last five Premier League fixtures. Lampard however, has a slender head-to-head advantage against his former manager, having led Derby County to a win against Manchester United - then under Jose Mourinho's stewardship - last season.

When is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played on December 22, 2019.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time does the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match begin?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)