Three From Watford FC Test Positive For COVID-19

Watford on Wednesday confirmed that one player and two members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus. "Watford Football Club confirms that three people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following testing at the training ground over the past 48 hours. Of those three positive tests, one is a player and two are members of staff," the club said in a statement. The club said all three will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with the protocols set out in Premier League guidelines, before being tested again at a later date.

"Strict adherence to the Premier League guidelines has ensured the training ground remains virus-free and a safe environment for the players to continue to work. The club will continue to liaise closely with the affected personnel and there will be no further comment," the statement added.

Another club, Burnley, confirmed that their assistant manager Ian Woan has tested positive for coronavirus. Woan is asymptomatic and is currently safe and well at home, the club said in a statement.

Earlier, the Premier League confirmed that six people have tested positive from three clubs.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Sunday, May 17 and Monday, May 18, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs," Premier League had said in a statement.