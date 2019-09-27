 
Premier League, Sheffield vs Liverpool: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 27 September 2019 18:36 IST

Premier League: Liverpool will take on Sheffield United on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp's side have the chance to win their 16th consecutive Premier League game.

Liverpool will take on Sheffield United on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp's side have the chance to win their 16th consecutive Premier League game in the early kick-off in Sheffield. Liverpool have not lost in the league to a side outside the traditional "Big Six" since January 2018. But Blades boss Chris Wilder is demanding his players are not star-struck by the European champions. "I don't want the players speaking to their players before, 'can I swap shirts and any chance of signing this?' And they won't," said Wilder. "I don't want Liverpool to come here into our backyard and go, 'Well, thanks very much, that's the easiest three points we've picked up all season'. If they do win, I want it to be over our dead bodies."

When is the Sheffield United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Sheffield United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on September 28, 2019.

Where will the Sheffield United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played?

The Sheffield United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at Bramall Lane.

What time does the Sheffield United vs Liverpool Premier League match begin?

The Sheffield United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at 5 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sheffield United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Sheffield United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Sheffield United vs Liverpool Premier League 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Sheffield United vs Liverpool Premier League 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. 

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

  • Liverpool will take on Sheffield United on Saturday
  • Kloop's side has the chance to win 16th consecutive Premier League game
  • Liverpool defeated Chelsea in their last premier clash
