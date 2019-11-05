Roberto Firmino's Offside Goal Inspires Hilarious Advisory By Maharashtra Police

Premier League table toppers Liverpool came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 away from home on Saturday, keeping intact their unbeaten record in the English top-flight this season . While Liverpool relied on two late goals from Andrew Robertson (87th) and Sadio Mane (94th) to win the match, Roberto Firmino came close to scoring the equaliser for Liverpool in the 28th minute. Roberto Firmino found the back of the net, only to realise that the goal was disallowed as he was adjudged marginally offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Maharashtra Police used Roberto Firmino's offside goal against Aston Villa to release a public advisory, cautioning the offenders to be extremely careful.

"No matter how little or far you step over the line - we'll make sure you'll be caught! #VAR #Offside #Firmino #PremierLeague #LiverpoolFC #AstonVillaFC," Maharashtra Police tweeted.

As far as Firmino's goal is concerned, he was flagged offside by the linesman and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) upheld his decision after he found out that his "arm-pit was marginally ahead of the last Villa defender".

Explaining the reason why Firmino's goal was ruled out by the VAR, Premier League tweeted, "Liverpool's Roberto Firmino was flagged offside before putting the ball in the net against Aston Villa and the decision was confirmed by VAR. The red line signifies Firmino and was aligned to his armpit, which was marginally ahead of the last Villa defender".

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino was flagged offside before putting the ball in the net against Aston Villa and the decision was confirmed by VAR



The red line signifies Firmino and was aligned to his armpit, which was marginally ahead of the last Villa defender#AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/a2OnNWnz2E — Premier League (@premierleague) November 2, 2019

Liverpool will take on Genk in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, before they face Premier League rivals Manchester City on Sunday.