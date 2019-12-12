 
Richard Masters New Permanent Premier League Chief Executive

Updated: 12 December 2019 22:33 IST

Richard Masters has been promoted to the post of full-time chief executive of the English Premier League.

Richard Masters joined the Premier League in 2006. © Twitter

Richard Masters has been promoted to the post of full-time chief executive of the English Premier League in a move officials will hope end a saga involving two failed appointments. Thursday's announcement by the EPL ends the search as Masters, the interim chief executive of English football's lucrative top flight since the long-serving Richard Scudamore stepped down in November last year, takes the job on a permanent basis. Susanna Dinnage was picked as Scudamore's successor last year but opted to stay in her job with the Discovery media group.

Then David Pemsel, formerly chief executive of the Guardian Media Group, whose flagship title is the Guardian newspaper, was chosen but quit last month before starting following press revelations about his private life.

Bruce Buck, chairman of the Premier League nominations committee, welcomed Masters's appointment by saying: "As interim chief executive, he has faced challenges head-on and has proved himself.

"The clubs believe that this is the right appointment now in the long-term interests of the Premier League," Chelsea chairman Buck added.

Masters said: "I feel privileged to be given the opportunity to lead the Premier League in what will be one of the most exciting stages of its development."

Previously the managing director of the Premier League, Masters joined the organisation in 2006.

