 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League
Football

Premier League: Watford Sign Nathaniel Chalobah From Chelsea

Updated: 14 July 2017 14:59 IST

Nathaniel Chalobah can operate in midfield or defence and played 10 times for Chelsea in their Premier League title-winning campaign last season.

Premier League: Watford Sign Nathaniel Chalobah From Chelsea
Nathaniel Chalobah has signed for Premier League side Watford from champions Chelsea. © Twitter

England Under-21 international Nathaniel Chalobah has signed for Premier League side Watford from champions Chelsea for an undisclosed fee, the buying club announced. The 22-year-old impressed as England reached the semi-finals of the recent European Under-21 Championship and has signed a five-year contract with the Hornets. Chalobah spent the 2012/13 campaign on loan at Watford and had been expected to agree a new 60,000 pounds (68,000 euros, USD 78,000) a week deal with Chelsea, but the lure of more first-team football proved decisive.

The Sierra Leone-born Chalobah, also a member of the England Under-17 side that won the 2010 European Championship, spent most of his Chelsea career out on loan including spells at Serie A side Napoli and Burnley.

Chalobah can operate in midfield or defence and played 10 times for Chelsea in their Premier League title-winning campaign last season.

Topics : Chelsea Watford Nathaniel Chalobah English Premier League Football
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Watford sign Nathaniel Chalobah from Chelsea
  • Chalobah signed a five-year contract with Watford
  • Chalobah played 10 times for Chelsea last season
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 93
2 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 8 4 86
3 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 78
4 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 76
5 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 75
6 Manchester United 38 18 15 5 69
7 Everton 38 17 10 11 61
8 Southampton 38 12 10 16 46
9 Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 46
10 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 45
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.