Tottenham announced on Monday they had sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff. Fabio Paratici, managing director of football, said, "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision. "Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future."

Spurs were defeated 3-0 by Manchester United on Saturday -- their fifth league defeat in 10 matches.