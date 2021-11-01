Despite a poor start to the ongoing Premier League season, Arsenal have finally found some form and haven't lost a match in their last five fixtures. The Gunners are currently sixth in the table with 17 points from 10 games. Mikel Arteta's side grabbed their fifth win of the Premier League season and one particular highlight during their 2-0 victory against Leicester City on Saturday caught the attention of pundits and football fans. Trailing 0-2, Brendan Rodgers' outfit were awarded a free-kick just before half-time. With James Maddison taking the free-kick, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale tipped the ball onto the crossbar in stunning fashion and then followed it with a reflex save off Jonny Evans near the bottom-right corner. The save turned out to be a crucial one for Arsenal, who maintained their lead and comfortably sealed a win at the King Power Stadium.

Here is the video of Ramsdale's save:

With Ramsdale's recent heroics for Arsenal, many fans have called for him to slot in as England's No. 1 goalkeeper for the national team. The 23-year-old has also dislodged first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno from his position, with the German rumored to depart in the winter transfer window.

Ramsdale joined Arsenal from Sheffield United ahead of this season and has also represented Bournemouth in the past.

The win against Leicester saw first-half goals from defender Gabriel Magalhaes (5') and midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (18').

Chelsea are currently on top of the Premier League with 25 matches from 10 games, followed by Liverpool (22) in second, Manchester City in third (20) and West Ham United in fourth-place (20).

Arsenal are three points away from the top-four with Manchester United in fourth position with 17 points.