Premier League Star Arrested On Suspicion Of Child Sex Offences
An Everton FC player was arrested on suspicion of child sex offences. The club confirmed that the player has been suspended.
Highlights
- A Premier League player has been arrested over a child sex inquiry
- He was arrested on Friday and interrogated by officers, police said
- The unnamed player has been released on bail
A Premier League footballer who plays for Everton has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences, UK police said on Tuesday. The player - who is yet to be named - was arrested on Friday before being interviewed by officers, news agency AFP reported. He has been released on bail. "Officers arrested a man on Friday July 16, 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further inquiries," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Tuesday.
Everton FC in a statement confirmed that the player has been suspended.
"Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation," the club said in a statement.
"The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time," it added.
With inputs from AFP