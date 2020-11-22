On this day in 2009, Tottenham Hotspur registered one of the most astonishing wins in Premier League history, against Wigan Athletic. The match took place in Tottenham's previous stadium, White Hart Lane. Former England striker Jermaine Defoe scored five goals in that match in a 9-1 win. The Premier League's official handle took to Twitter to pay tribute to that day, sharing highlights from the match. It was captioned as, "Remember when... @SpursOfficial scored NINE and @IAmJermainDefoe bagged FIVE? Unforgettable scenes #OnThisDay in 2009".

Other than Defoe, Peter Crouch, Aaron Lennon, Niko Kranjcar and David Bentley added a goal each to the scoresheet.

Harry Redknapp was Spurs' head coach at that time, meanwhile Roberto Martinez was working with Wigan.

It was also Tottenham's biggest win in the Premier League, it was also the second time a team scored nine goals in the competition's history.

Spurs finished fourth that season, reaching the semi-finals of FA Cup and League Cup quarter-finals. Also, Defoe was the team's top goal-getter, scoring 24 in all competitions.

In the ongoing Premier League season, Tottenham are currently on top of the table, after defeating Manchester City in their recent fixture. Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso were the goalscorers in the 2-0 win at their home stadium.

Under Jose Mourinho, they have won six matches from nine games. They also lost once, and drew twice. They have scored 21 goals and conceded only nine.

Son is currently their top scorer in the Premier League this season, with nine goals. Meanwhile, Harry Kane is also close with seven goals.