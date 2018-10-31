 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

No Touchline Ban For Jose Mourinho After FA Charge 'Not Proven'

Updated: 31 October 2018 22:37 IST

The full written reasons are likely to be published next week when the FA's disciplinary department will consider whether to lodge an appeal.

No Touchline Ban For Jose Mourinho After FA Charge
The threat of a touchline ban hanging over Jose Mourinho was removed. (File picture) © AFP

The threat of a touchline ban hanging over Jose Mourinho was removed on Wednesday when a Football Association charge brought against the Manchester United manager for using foul language was declared "not proven". Television footage showed Mourinho saying something, apparently in his native Portuguese, while at one point looking into a camera, as he headed towards the tunnel after the final whistle of the comeback win over Newcastle. He also made a gesture with his right hand while speaking, pointing with his little finger.

But a statement issued by the FA said: "A charge against Jose Mourinho for allegedly using language which was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper has been found not proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today.

"It related to an incident at the end of the Manchester United versus Newcastle United game on 6 October 2018.

"Written reasons for the decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission will be published in due course. This decision is subject to appeal."

The full written reasons are likely to be published next week when the FA's disciplinary department will consider whether to lodge an appeal.

Mourinho had been under intense pressure heading into the Newcastle game at Old Trafford amid speculation he would be sacked, regardless of the result, with United not having won any of their four previous matches.

Newcastle went 2-0 up inside 10 minutes but United recovered to win, with Alexis Sanchez's 90th-minute goal sealing a victory. 

The 55-year-old Mourinho, who said after the match he was the subject of a media "manhunt", added when asked about the gesture: "It is a finger. Smaller than the others, but it is a finger."

Comments
Topics : Manchester United Newcastle United Jose Mourinho English Premier League Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The threat of a touchline ban hanging over Jose Mourinho was removed
  • The full written reasons are likely to be published next week
  • Jose Mourinho was charged for using foul language
Related Articles
Manchester United Ease Pressure On Jose Mourinho With 2-1 Win Against Everton
Manchester United Ease Pressure On Jose Mourinho With 2-1 Win Against Everton
Jose Mourinho Blames National Coaches For Manchester United
Jose Mourinho Blames National Coaches For Manchester United's Injury Woes
Premier League: Jose Mourinho Infuriated As Chelsea Salvage Unbeaten Record
Premier League: Jose Mourinho Infuriated As Chelsea Salvage Unbeaten Record
Chelsea Win Premier League When Eden Hazard Is The Best Player, Warns Jose Mourinho
Chelsea Win Premier League When Eden Hazard Is The Best Player, Warns Jose Mourinho
Spotlight On Jose Mourinho Once More As Liverpool, Manchester City Seek Winning Return
Spotlight On Jose Mourinho Once More As Liverpool, Manchester City Seek Winning Return
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.