Premier League: Mesut Ozil Agrees To New Arsenal Contract, Says Report

Updated: 31 January 2018 19:32 IST

Mesut Ozil, a key member of the Germany side that won the 2014 World Cup, has scored 36 goals in 182 appearances and provided a high number of assists.

Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his goal in this file image © AFP

German player and World Cup winner Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal a big boost on Wednesday by finally agreeing a new contract which will see him become the highest paid player in the club's history, according to the BBC. The broadcaster reports that the 29-year-old playmaker -- who has been with the Gunners since joining from Real Madrid for a then-record club fee of 42.4 million pounds (60 million dollars, 48.2 million euros) in 2013 -- signed a three-and-a-half year contract and will earn around 350,000 pounds per week. Speculation over both Ozil and Chilean Alexis Sanchez's futures have plagued the club for almost a year, as both their contracts were up at the end of the present campaign.

However, whilst Sanchez left for Manchester United, where he has become the highest paid player in the Premier League at a pre-tax weekly wage of 500,000 pounds per week, Ozil has committed himself to Arsenal until 2021.

According to the BBC both parties reached an agreement last weekend, and Ozil signed the new contract at Arsenal's training ground on Wednesday.

Mercurial playmaker Ozil, a key member of the Germany side that won the 2014 World Cup, has scored 36 goals in 182 appearances and provided a high number of assists.

Arsenal have had a busy Wednesday as Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed for reported club-record 56 million pounds from Borussia Dortmund, a move which is likely to prompt Olivier Giroud's departure to Chelsea.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Arsenal Mesut Ozil English Premier League Football
Highlights
  • Mesut Ozil agreed to a new deal becoming Arsenal's highest-paid player
  • He signed a 3-and-a-half yr contract and earning 350K pounds per week
  • Ozil signed the new contract at Arsenal's training ground
