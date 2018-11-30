 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino Plays Down Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League Title Bid

Updated: 30 November 2018 22:39 IST

Tottenham showed their quality with a 3-1 win against Chelsea last weekend and sit just five points behind leaders Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino Plays Down Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists it is still too soon to expect his team to win the title. © AFP

Mauricio Pochettino claims Tottenham Hotspur should not be regarded as serious contenders for the Premier League title this season. Pochettino's side have made a strong start to the campaign, winning 10 of their opening 13 Premier League games to reach third place. They showed their quality with a 3-1 win against Chelsea last weekend and sit just five points behind leaders Manchester City. But City and Liverpool have both beaten the north London club this season and Tottenham boss Pochettino insists it is still too soon to expect his team to win the title

"We are closer than last season to the top. I cannot say we're a contender for the title," Pochettino said on Friday.

"I think Manchester City is in a different level and of course clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, the same, Manchester United and Arsenal.

"They make more investment than us and in a different level. 

"But If we're capable in the last few months of the season to be in a good position in the table, we're going to try," added the Spurs manager.

Not only has Pochettino played down his side's chances of winning the title, he also ranks this season's challenge of getting into the top four as the toughest yet.

"I think it's tougher than last season because at the same point as this season, last season I think we were second or in a better position," he said.

"I think yes, to be in the top four this Premier League season will be tougher than the previous season.

"But we have the belief that we can do it and deliver a very good job and that's the most important thing, because we have the quality."

Comments
Topics : Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea Manchester City English Premier League Football
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pochettino claims Spurs should not be regarded as title contenders
  • Tottenham sit just five points behind leaders Manchester City
  • Tottenham have won 10 of their opening 13 Premier League games
Related Articles
Dele Alli Hails Mauricio Pochettino After Tottenham Hotspur End Chelsea
Dele Alli Hails Mauricio Pochettino After Tottenham Hotspur End Chelsea's Unbeaten Run
Premier League: Super Tottenham Hotspur End Maurizio Sarri
Premier League: Super Tottenham Hotspur End Maurizio Sarri's Unbeaten Start At Chelsea
Hugo Lloris "One Of The Best" For Mauricio Pochettino As Tottenham Grind Out Another Win
Hugo Lloris "One Of The Best" For Mauricio Pochettino As Tottenham Grind Out Another Win
Watch: European Football Clubs, Cricketers Wish Fans A "Happy Diwali"
Watch: European Football Clubs, Cricketers Wish Fans A "Happy Diwali"
Barcelona Through In Champions League As Liverpool Suffer Shock Loss
Barcelona Through In Champions League As Liverpool Suffer Shock Loss
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.