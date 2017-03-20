Premier League: Manchester City-Liverpool Share Points, Manchester United, Tottenham Win

Manchester United leapfrogged Arsenal into fifth place in the Premier League standings thanks to their 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur, who were missing star striker Harry Kane, overcame a late burst from Southampton to win 2-1 at the White Hart Lane and reduce the gap to runaway leaders Chelsea back to 10 points. Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero cancelled out James Milner's 51st-minute penalty as Manchester City and Liverpool drew 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Marouane Fellaini finally repaid manager Jose Mourinho's faith by scoring his first Premier League goal in 15 months. United moved up to fifth as they extended their unbeaten run in the league to 18 games.

In the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jesse Lingard stood up and made a brilliant contribution with his stunning right-foot shot doubling Manchester United's lead while right-back Antonio Valencia scored in the stoppage-time to put the result beyond any doubt after Middlesbrough had pulled a late goal back through substitute Rudy Gestede.

Middlesbrough, who sacked their manager Aitor Karanka, remained second from bottom, five points adrift of safety.

United's latest victory helped them become the first club to record 600 Premier League, putting them two points ahead of their nearest rivals Arsenal and Everton in seventh, boosting their hopes of a top-four finish in the race to qualify for a place in next season's Champions League.

In the final game of the day, Manchester City and Liverpool shared the spoils in what was a highly entertaining game at the Etihad. Both teams had numerous chances to score more goals but were very poor in front of the goal.

Milner broke the deadlock for Liverpool after Gael Clichy fouled Roberto Firminho in the box. Ageuro struck in the 69th minute after a brilliant pass from Kevin De Bruyne to bring the match back on level terms.

The match became frantic in the final quarter as both teams gave it their all for the winner.

Adam Lallana wasted a glorious opportunity when it seemed easier to score than miss while Aguero and Raheem Sterling had chances of their own but were not clinical enough in front of goal.

Meanwhile, first half goals from Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli at White Hart Lane gave Mauricio Pochettino's side the cushion they needed to hold onto victory after James Ward-Prowse halved the deficit early in the second half.

With 10 games remaining, the chances of overhauling Chelsea's 10-point lead are slim, but victory strengthened Spurs' position in the race to guarantee a top four finish by extending the gap to fifth place to seven points.

Southampton are well clear of the relegation places and their remaining aim this season is to maintain their top 10 standing.

Pochettino had insisted before the game his squad had the resources to cope with the loss of Kane, who was ruled out for up to six weeks after picking up an ankle injury in the FA cup quarter-final victory over Millwall seven days previously.

