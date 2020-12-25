Manchester City on Friday announced that Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus and England defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for the coronavirus. Two members of the support staff have also tested positive for the Covid-19. All the four personnel have moved to self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. "Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, and two members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19. All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine," the club said in a statement.

"Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition," it added.

The duo will at least miss four to five games for the club. City is at the eighth spot in the Premier League standings with 23 points in 13 games.