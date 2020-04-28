Premier League Could Resume On June 8: Report

England's domestic football competition Premier League could be back in action as early as June 8 to have the season concluded by July this year. All the Premier League clubs will be meeting on Friday to discuss plans of resuming the 2019-20 season, Goal.com reported. The ongoing season of the competition was suspended indefinitely last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. UK Secretary for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, Oliver Dowden has also said that he is working with the clubs to start the league by June.

"I personally have been in talks with the Premier League with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community," Goal.com quoted Dowden as saying.

"But, of course, any such moves would have to be consistent with public health guidance," he added.

If Premier League has to start by June 8, then teams need to be out there training by May 18.

On Monday, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham allowed their players to return to their training grounds but asked them to abide by the social distancing guidelines.

The Premier League matches are likely to be played behind closed doors initially.

On Monday, top football body FIFA also said that they are willing to allow teams to make five substitutes in each match instead of three to minimise the risk of injury as the season will have to be concluded in a tight schedule.

All sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.