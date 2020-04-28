Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

English Premier League

Premier League Could Resume On June 8: Report

Updated: 28 April 2020 11:27 IST

A few Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Everton and West Ham have already begun training again while maintaining social distancing.

Premier League Could Resume On June 8: Report
The Premier League is currently suspended due to coronavirus. © AFP

England's domestic football competition Premier League could be back in action as early as June 8 to have the season concluded by July this year. All the Premier League clubs will be meeting on Friday to discuss plans of resuming the 2019-20 season, Goal.com reported. The ongoing season of the competition was suspended indefinitely last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. UK Secretary for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, Oliver Dowden has also said that he is working with the clubs to start the league by June.

"I personally have been in talks with the Premier League with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community," Goal.com quoted Dowden as saying.

"But, of course, any such moves would have to be consistent with public health guidance," he added.

If Premier League has to start by June 8, then teams need to be out there training by May 18.

On Monday, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham allowed their players to return to their training grounds but asked them to abide by the social distancing guidelines.

The Premier League matches are likely to be played behind closed doors initially.

On Monday, top football body FIFA also said that they are willing to allow teams to make five substitutes in each match instead of three to minimise the risk of injury as the season will have to be concluded in a tight schedule.

All sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article English Premier League Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Premier League clubs will meet on Friday to discuss possible resumption
  • The league is currently suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus
  • A few club have begun training
Related Articles
West Ham, Brighton Players Return To Training Grounds
West Ham, Brighton Players Return To Training Grounds
Coronavirus: Aston Villa Players, Coaches Agree To Take 25% Wage Deferral
Coronavirus: Aston Villa Players, Coaches Agree To Take 25% Wage Deferral
Premier League Players Should Resist Pressure To Take Wage Cuts: Roy Keane
Premier League Players Should Resist Pressure To Take Wage Cuts: Roy Keane
Coronavirus: Arsenal Players To Resume Training From Next Week
Coronavirus: Arsenal Players To Resume Training From Next Week
Coronavirus: Chelsea Opt Against Pay Cut, Tell Players To Donate To Charity
Coronavirus: Chelsea Opt Against Pay Cut, Tell Players To Donate To Charity
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.