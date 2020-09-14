After a series of lucrative signings, Chelsea will begin their Premier League campaign away at Brighton on Tuesday. Chelsea have been one of the most active clubs in the ongoing transfer window with the signing of Germany's Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in the attacking department, while have also strengthened their defence bringing in experienced centre-back Thiago Silva on a free transfer. Lampard, who guided Chelsea to fourth place and the FA Cup final in his first season in charge, said his spending should be put into context, given that when he replaced Maurizio Sarri the club was under a transfer ban.

When is the Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played on Tuesday, September 15.

Where will the Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match be played?

The Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played behind closed doors at the Falmer Stadium.

What time does the Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match begin?

The Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match will begin at 12:45am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The live streaming of Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

