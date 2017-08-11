Premier League 2017: 5 New Signings To Watch Out For

The merry-go-round of players continued this transfer window with many of Premier League's big name clubs making some power-packed signings for the 2017 season. The English teams didn't fare too well in the UEFA Champions League last season and some of the signings made by the top teams in the country go on to show that they mean business this time around. So far, Romelu Lukaku's reported 90 million-pound move to Manchester United has been the most expensive transfer in the Premier League. With the transfer window coming to a close on August 31 there is still some time for the teams to make some more new additions.

Here is a look at the top 5 new signings in the Premier League that could take the 2017 season by storm:

Romelu Lukaku (75 million pounds): A long-drawn transfer saga came to an end when Manchester United completed the purchase of Lukaku from Everton. It was expected that the Belgian striker would make a stunning return to his former club Chelsea, however, Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho managed to convince the former Everton striker to opt for Manchester.

Last season, Lukaku played 37 games for Everton, scoring 25 goals and six assists. His pace and power will be a difficult proposition for any defender in the Premier League but he would need to work on his build-up play and first-touch, which was a matter of concern for the big Belgian in previous seasons.

Alvaro Morata (70 million pounds): Chelsea broke their transfer record when they signed this Spanish striker from Real Madrid. The young Spaniard has a massive challenge in front of him, having to take the place of the mercurial Diego Costa, who was told he was not in manager Antonio Conte's plans. Morata was signed by Conte for Juventus but never got the chance to work under the Italian boss, who quit to take charge of his country.

Morata made 26 appearances for Real Madrid last season in La Liga, most of them as a substitute, with 15 goals and four assists. Morata didn't start in Chelsea's loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield and will need to impress Conte, who also has young Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi to count on.

Alexandre Lacazette (46.5 million pounds): Lacazette joined Arsenal from French outfit Lyon this transfer window and in the few friendlies he has played, he has already shown his sharpness in front of goal. He is certainly an upgrade on Olivier Giroud and might just be the player that leads the Gunners' bid to launch a serious challenge for the title.

With quality and creative players such as Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez around him at Arsenal, the Frenchman will get chances, and given his record at Lyon, he should be able to score quite a few goals for Arsene Wenger's side.

Bernardo Silva (43 million pounds): The Monaco midfielder became Manchester City's first summer signing and a lot is expected from the 22-year-old. The Portuguese star was crucial to Monaco upstaging Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 champions and he showcased his talent in a 30-minute cameo off the bench against West Ham in a friendly. Though, City splashed the cash for the midfielder, the signing has largely gone under the radar.

He is set to mark his debut for his new side in next Sunday's Premier League encounter against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium. Bernardo has the class of Spain's David Silva to learn from and the duo could pose a massive threat from midfield for any side.

Mohamed Salah (34.3 million pounds): Another player that Chelsea let go could come and haunt them this coming season. Salah moved to Chelsea from Basel but failed to find a place in the starting XI and left for Roma after a season-long loan deal with Fiorentina. The Egyptian winger impressed for Roma and caught the eye of Liverpool with his performances. Jurgen Klopp quickly made him his top target and soon got his man early in the transfer window this season.

Salah boasts of lightning speed, versatility and a knack for scoring goals. He scored 15 goals in 31 matches for Roma last season and will be a key part of a Liverpool team that would be bidding to mount a challenge for the title.