Manchester City suffered their third loss of the season on Sunday as they lost to Premier League leaders Liverpool 3-1 away from home . Liverpool's first goal created a huge controversy after the match as the referee failed to spot a clear hand ball inside their box and allowed the play to continue. Making use of the opportunity, Liverpool started a swift counter-attack and scored the opening goal. Unhappy with how the VAR ignored a clear penalty chance, Man City manager Pep Guardiola didn't hesitate to express his emotions and decided to vent the frustration with an animated gesture. Guardiola's reaction inspired a hilarious tweet from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). "When your friend asks how many metros have passed while waiting for him: #PepGuardiola," the DMRC tweeted.

When your friend asks how many metros have passed while waiting for him:#PepGuardiola pic.twitter.com/Z2DS9DzBvs — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 11, 2019

The video soon became the talk of the town as people flooded micro-blogging site Twitter with hilarious captions for the video.

Here is how the fans reacted on social media:

pic.twitter.com/6Cn4oNYwaL When they ask Pep how many times he has won the Premier League #LIVMCI #PepGuardiola — Siddharth Krishna (@siddhharth_k) November 11, 2019

Every wife to their husband at some stage in their marriage. #PepGuardiola



You left the toilet seat up not once, but pic.twitter.com/gXnGbrfjSm — Jaybeethen (@jaybeethen) November 11, 2019

Reigning champions Man City, who are looking to win their third successive Premier League title victory, conceded the first goal inside six minutes. Liverpool midfielder Fabinho scored a wonderful goal from the outside of the box, putting the hosts in front.

Seven minutes later, Mohamed Salah doubled the lead after he headed home a brilliant cross from Andrew Robertson. City tried to score their first of the night but couldn't taste success as Liverpool entered the half-time break with a two-goal lead.

After the break, Liverpool resumed the game in the same tempo with which they had left and soon reaped rewards as Sadio Mane scored via an easy header off a curling cross from Jordan Henderson in the 51st minute.

Bernanrdo Silva scored the only goal of the match for Manchester City with 12 minutes left on the clock. City, thereafter, pressed high but couldn't breach opposition's defence for a second goal and the match ended 3-1 in Liverpool' favour. With this win, Liverpool opened an eight-point lead at top of the points table going into the international break.