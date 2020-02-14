Norwich City vs Liverpool: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch Live Telecast

Liverpool are expected to take another step towards clinching a long-awaited Premier League title at bottom-of-the-table Norwich, while behind the runaway leaders the battle for Champions League places takes centre stage this weekend. The Reds can extend their mammoth 22-point lead over Manchester City at Carrow Road on Saturday as they aim to not only win the league for the first time in 30 years, but smash the record books in the process. Jurgen Klopp's men have dropped just two points all season and are on a run of 16 consecutive league wins. That march towards the title began on the opening night of the season when Norwich visited Anfield and were 4-0 down inside 42 minutes. An injury to Alisson Becker was the one big concern of that victory for Klopp as the Brazilian was sidelined for two months. After taking some time to get back to his best form, Alisson has saved 26 of the last 27 shots he has faced, with Liverpool racking up an aggregate score of 23-1 in that time.

When is the Norwich City vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Norwich City vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on February 15, 2020.

Where will the Norwich City vs Liverpool League match will be played?

The Norwich City vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at the Carrow Road.

What time does the Norwich City vs Liverpool Premier League match begin?

The Norwich City vs Liverpool Premier League match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Norwich City vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Norwich City vs Liverpool Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Norwich City vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Norwich City vs Liverpool Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

