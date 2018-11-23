N'Golo Kante Signs New Five-Year Deal At Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has signed a new five-year contract at Stamford Bridge, the Premier League club announced on Friday. The France international, signed from Leicester in the summer of 2016, has been an ever-present in the league for Maurizio Sarri's side this season. Chelsea are third on the table , four points behind leaders Manchester City. "N'Golo Kante has today extended his stay at Stamford Bridge by signing a new five-year contract," Chelsea said on their official website.

Kante, 27, who won the World Cup with France in Russia in July, said: "I'm happy to extend my time with Chelsea. It has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come.

"Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about."

Kante, whose new deal will keep him at Chelsea until 2023, signed a five-year contract when he joined the club in 2016 for a fee reported to be around 30 million pounds ($38.5 million).

He had arrived in England the previous summer when was signed from French side Caen by Leicester, whom he helped win the Premier League title.

Kante finished the 2016-17 campaign as a Premier League champion again with Chelsea and was named Professional Footballers' Association and Football Writers' Association player of the year.

Club director Marina Granovskaia said: "We are delighted N'Golo has signed a new contract and sees his long-term future with Chelsea. When he arrived, we knew we had signed a special player but he has astounded everybody with his tireless and unselfish displays.

"Off the pitch, he remains a dedicated professional and a humble human being despite the fact he is a world champion and a two-time Premier League winner. We now look forward to five more years with N'Golo at the heart of the Chelsea midfield."