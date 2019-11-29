Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Manchester City will face Newcastle United in an away Premier League fixture on Saturday. Manchester City kept Premier League leaders Liverpool in their sights on Saturday after battling back to beat Chelsea. N'Golo Kante gave the visitors a deserved lead midway through the first half at the Etihad but City hit back with a deflected shot from Kevin De Bruyne and a trademark Riyad Mahrez strike to win 2-1. Pep Guardiola's men were never entirely comfortable with a one-goal lead but their margin of victory could have been greater as Raheem Sterling found the bottom corner deep into stoppage time, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

When is the Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played on November 30, 2019.

Where will the Newcastle United vs Manchester City League match will be played?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at St James' Park.

What time does the Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League match begin?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League match will start at 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)