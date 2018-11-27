"Miss Of The Century": Premier League Star Misses Open Goal From 2 Yards Out. Watch Video

Newcastle United produced a spirited performance to beat Burnley 2-1 for a third straight win in the Premier League . The victory saw Newcastle move up into 13th place in the table, four points clear of the bottom three, with Burnley just a point above the relegation zone. But it could have been so different for Newcastle with Matt Ritchie producing one of the most astonishing misses in Premier League history. Fortunately for Newcastle fans, their team survived a late Burnley fightback to hold on for their first win at Turf Moor since December 1975.

With the goal completely open in the 50th minute, Ritchie sliced a side-footed shot with his left foot into the side netting from two yards out.

Fans on Twitter went into a frenzy, mocking Ritchie for his embarassing miss with hilarious memes.

Matt Ritchie with miss of the century. 2 yards out — Celts (@ChrisLad98) November 26, 2018

that Matt Ritchie miss pic.twitter.com/knLAhVAZIx — Ben MacDonald (@benm89) November 26, 2018

Matt Richie to himself on the bus home #BURNEW pic.twitter.com/wp86J0NfUs — Tara Barrick (@munroney) November 26, 2018

Watching that Matt Richie miss pic.twitter.com/dCbL6zfxsg — Scott stafford (@scottstafford87) November 26, 2018

Matt Ritchie missing an open goal from a yard out.pic.twitter.com/CEqcjaXGSS — 90min (@90min_Football) November 26, 2018

That Matt Ritchie miss pic.twitter.com/mdBSP5agVk — A Casual (@ABoxingCasual) November 26, 2018

If I was Matt Ritchie I'd be faking an injury after that howler. Eddie style #BURNEW pic.twitter.com/eRBOV8Vedx — Russellpbooth (@russellpbooth) November 26, 2018

Trying to work out how on earth Matt Ritchie missed from two yards#BURNEW #MNF pic.twitter.com/N1A2sE86Wn — bwin (@bwin) November 26, 2018

The game kicked off 30 minutes late after referees' assessor Eddie Wolstenholme collapsed in the tunnel and was taken to hospital.

But the delay did not disturb Newcastle who went ahead when Chris Wood failed to clear a corner before Mee's half-hearted attempt to block Fernandez's shot only diverted the ball into the top corner.

More poor defending contributed to Newcastle's second goal, an unmarked Clark heading in Ritchie's cross.

But Burnley scored against the run of play in the 40th minute when Vokes looped a header over Martin Dubravka, with the Newcastle goalkeeper a long way off his line.

Newcastle should have gone 3-1 up five minutes into the second half when DeAndre Yedlin's cross-shot was deflected into the path of Ritchie, who somehow shot wide from just a few yards out.

Joeslu then hit the post before Yedlin make an important block at the other end to preserve Newcastle's lead.

