"Messi Who?": Fans Go Wild As Spurs Star Scores Sensational Solo Goal. Watch

Updated: 08 December 2019 12:46 IST

Son Heung-min scored a sublime contender for the Premier League's goal of the season during Tottenham's 5-0 rout of Burnley.

Son Heung-min scored a wonder goal in Tottenham's 5-0 win over Burnley. © AFP

On Saturday, Son Heung-min was presented with the AFC Asian International Player of the Year award by compatriot Park Ji-sung, and Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star marked the momentous day by scoring arguably the best goal of his life -- a magical solo effort. Picking up the ball from close to his own box, the South Korean attacker zig-zagged his way past multiple Burnley players before coolly slotting past Nick Pope in the opposition goal. Twitter exploded with fans left in awe of Son's wonder-strike.

Watch Son's sensational goal for yourself:

While some fans said the goal was worthy of the Puskas award, others compared it to Messi and Maradona's solo strikes.

Tottenham went on to complete a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley to climb to sixth in the Premier League table. A delighted Spurs manager Jose Mourinho dubbed the South Korean as "Son-aldo", recalling a goal from the Brazilian Ronaldo whilst he was in Barcelona.

"Before this goal my son calls him Son-aldo and today he was Son-aldo!" Mourinho said.

"This was an amazing goal. I know that he is going to reach the face of the keeper, his control is unstoppable. The keeper is good, but he managed to put it in.

"The only thing that compares was when I was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson. Ronaldo Nazario, Compostela against Barcelona, 1996.

"Ronaldo got the ball near the halfway line and scored a similar goal, an amazing goal."

Son claimed he had wanted to pass rather than go on his epic run.

"When I got the ball and tried to pass it to Dele (Alli) but I couldn't find him so I just kept going. I am happy to score this goal," Son told a television interview.

(With AFP inputs)

  • Son Heung-min scores sensational solo goal against Burnley
  • Twitter exploded with fans left in awe of Son's wonder-strike
  • Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Burnley 5-0 on Saturday
