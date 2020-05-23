Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

English Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino Says Returning To Premier League Is His "Priority"

Updated: 23 May 2020 16:37 IST

Mauricio Pochettino has now ended his six-month "gardening leave", meaning he is free to join another club.

Mauricio Pochettino Says Returning To Premier League Is His "Priority"
Mauricio Pochettino is eager to manage again six months after being sacked by Tottenham. © AFP

Mauricio Pochettino says returning to the Premier League is his "priority", stating he is eager to manage again six months after being sacked by Tottenham. The 48-year-old transformed Spurs' fortunes during his five-and-a-half-year reign but failed to win a trophy and was sacked less than a year after leading them to the Champions League final.

The Argentine has now ended his six-month "gardening leave", meaning he is free to join another club.

He has been heavily linked with Newcastle if their proposed Saudi Arabia-backed takeover goes through, while speculation over the Manchester United job has never gone away.

"After six months, our tanks are completely full," Pochettino told various British media outlets.

"I have tried with my coaching staff to review everything that we did in the last seven years (including Southampton) because we never had a break until now."

Pochettino, who still lives in London, said he "loved" England and the Premier League.

"I am not going change (my feelings) now because I am not involved in the Premier League," he said. "Because I am no longer the Tottenham manager, I am not going to change my vision.

"I still think the Premier League is the best league in the world. We enjoy it a lot. Of course, it's one of the options. Of course, it can be my priority but I am not closed to move to a different country."

Pochettino said due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis, it was difficult to know what opportunities would be available.

"Today we are going to live a completely different era in football that we need to discover," he said. "It's difficult to know what project is going to be the right project.

"There are many things, at the moment, that we have in our minds about how things are going to be after this virus hopefully disappears, but how are these clubs or companies, because that's what they are, going to be? It's a big question mark."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mauricio Pochettino says returning to the Premier League is his priority
  • Pochettino transformed Spurs' fortunes during his 5-and-a-half-year reign
  • Pochettino said he "loved" England and the Premier League
Related Articles
Mauricio Pochettino "Happy" That Jose Mourinho Replaced Him At Tottenham Hotspur
Mauricio Pochettino "Happy" That Jose Mourinho Replaced Him At Tottenham Hotspur
Jose Mourinho Rides A Cycle During Training, Sparks Meme Fest On Twitter
Jose Mourinho Rides A Cycle During Training, Sparks Meme Fest On Twitter
Tottenham Hotspur Probe Third Apparent Lockdown Breach By Serge Aurier
Tottenham Hotspur Probe Third Apparent Lockdown Breach By Serge Aurier
Coronavirus: Danny Rose Says Premier League Players Treated Like "Lab Rats"
Coronavirus: Danny Rose Says Premier League Players Treated Like "Lab Rats"
Harry Kane Wants Assurances Before Premier League Returns
Harry Kane Wants Assurances Before Premier League Returns
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.