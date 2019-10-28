Manchester United's Paul Pogba Out Till December, Says Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Premier League: Paul Pogba has not played for Manchester United since September 30. © AFP
Paul Pogba will remain sidelined until December, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Sunday. The 26-year-old French World Cup winner has not played for the club since September 30 due to an ankle injury and was missing again as United won 3-1 win at Norwich, their first Premier League away win of the season.
"I don't think we'll see him maybe before December," said Solskjaer.
"He'll be out for a while. He needs time to fully, fully recover, so don't think he'll be back... maybe Sheffield United (on November 24) after the international break but probably December before you can see him.
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Manchester United Paul Pogba Football English Premier League
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.