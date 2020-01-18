 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

English Premier League

Manchester United's Ashley Young Signs For Inter Milan On 6-Month Deal

Updated: 18 January 2020 10:09 IST

Ashley Young spent the past eight-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford since arriving from Aston Villa in 2011 for around 20 million pounds ($26 million).

Manchester United
Ashley Young has signed for Italian club Inter Milan on a six-month deal. © Twitter

Manchester United defender Ashley Young has signed for Italian club Inter Milan on a six-month deal with an option for a further season, the Serie A club confirmed on Friday. The 34-year-old, whose contract with the Premier League club expired in June has completed a move reported to be worth 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) plus bonuses. Young spent the past eight-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford since arriving from Aston Villa in 2011 for around 20 million pounds ($26 million). "My message to the fans is that success is coming back to the club," said Young of the northern Italian giants who have not won Serie A since 2010.

"That's why I'm here, I want to help the team reach its objectives.

"Everything's in place to do well. We hope to make the fans happy and win lots of trophies," he added.

"You gave me the chance to play with legends, to win trophies, to work under the greatest manager in history and to be your captain," Young tweeted in a farewell message to United.

"Thank you for your support during the highs and the lows. I leave as one of you, see you again in an away end soon," he added in a note to United supporters.

Young, capped 39 times by England, made 261 appearances for United and scored 19 goals. He was club captain this season but only started 10 league games.

He won the 2013 Premier League title, the FA Cup in 2016 and both the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.

Young leaves United with the team in fifth, 27 points behind leaders Liverpool ahead of Sunday's meeting at Anfield.

Inter signed Romelu Lukaku from United last summer and also have Alexis Sanchez on loan from the club.

Antonio Conte's side are second in Serie A, two points behind champions Juventus.

Young becomes the third English player to play for Inter, following in the footsteps of striker Gerry Hitchens, who won the Scudetto in the 1960s, and midfielder Paul Ince, who played for two seasons from 1995 to 1997.

"Paul Ince is a legend. If I could follow in his footsteps that would make me very happy," continued Young.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: "Ashley's mindset was that he wanted to try a new adventure and he's approaching 35 now.

"He's done a fantastic job and he's served this club fantastically.

"I think it was an opportunity for him that we had to say yes to. We got a transfer fee for someone who has been so loyal to the club."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Manchester United Manchester United Inter Milan Inter Milan Ashley Young English Premier League Football
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Manchester United defender Ashley Young has signed for Inter Milan
  • Young will join Inter on a 6-month deal with option for a further season
  • Young spent the past eight-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford
Related Articles
Premier League: Manchester United Romp To 4-1 Win Against Struggling Fulham
Premier League: Manchester United Romp To 4-1 Win Against Struggling Fulham
Young Sparkles as Manchester United Close Gap, Spurs
Young Sparkles as Manchester United Close Gap, Spurs' Title Bid in Tatters
Premier League: Ashley Young Helps Manchester United Register Narrow Win, Tottenham Hotspur Held By West Brom
Premier League: Ashley Young Helps Manchester United Register Narrow Win, Tottenham Hotspur Held By West Brom
Manchester United Sign Off Premier League Season With Win Over Bournemouth
Manchester United Sign Off Premier League Season With Win Over Bournemouth
Ashley Young Calls for Rousing Finish from Manchester United
Ashley Young Calls for Rousing Finish from Manchester United
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.