Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Premier Legaue: Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Highlights
- Manchester United will take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday
- The match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester
- All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah
Manchester United face Liverpool in their upcoming Premier League fixture at Old Trafford, on Sunday. Currently in sixth position in the league standings, United will be aiming to bag two points against Jurgen Klopp's side, who are second. The Harry Maguire-led side have registered four wins, two draws and two defeats this season. Meanwhile, Liverpool have won in five occasions alongwith three draws. All eyes will be on Mohamed Salah, who is second in the Golden Boot race with seven goals this season. The Egyptian attacker will be hoping to impress on Sunday.
Where will the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.
When will the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on Sunday, October 24.
What time will the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match begin?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will begin at 9:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?
The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)