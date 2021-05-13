Manchester United face Liverpool in their upcoming Premier League fixture on May 14, at Old Trafford. Second-placed United will be aiming to grab a win, and are currently at 70 points, four ahead of Leicester City (66 points). The Red Devils have won 20 games this season, alongwith 10 draws and five defeats. Liverpool need a win, if they want to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive. The Jurgen Klopp-coached side are currently sixth in the table, with 57 points. They are one point behind fifth-placed West HammUnited and seven points behind Chelsea, who are fourth.

Where will the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford, in Manchester.

When will the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on Friday, May 14.

What time will the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match start?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will start at 12:45 AM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The live streaming of Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

