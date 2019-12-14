Manchester United vs Everton: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

After the derby, Manchester United will face Everton in a home Premier League fixture at the Old Trafford on Sunday. Manchester United delivered a potentially fatal blow to Manchester City's Premier League title hopes on Saturday after leaders Liverpool secured the Christmas number one spot with victory against Bournemouth. Defending champions City came into the match at the Etihad Stadium knowing they had to win after Jurgen Klopp's men coasted to a 3-0 victory on England's south coast but they succumbed to United's lightning-quick attacks, losing 2-1.

When is the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match will be played on December 15, 2019.

Where will the Manchester United vs Everton League match will be played?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford.

What time does the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)