Manchester United vs Brighton: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Manchester United offered a small glimpse into what could be a promising future as the attacking triumvirate of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood all scored in a comfortable 3-0 Europa League win over Partizan Belgrade in midweek. Even given the modest nature of the opposition, the sight of all three strikers scoring was a welcome one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer , who has seen his side struggle for goals this season. Solskjaer recognised the importance of a good victory by picking a stronger team than for his side's three previous Europa League matches and his demand for "front-foot" football was heeded. At 18, Greenwood offers hope of what may come as a natural goalscorer, but it is on Martial and Rashford's shoulders that United's hopes for the season lie. Solskjaer's decision with the backing of the club's senior figures to ship out Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window have left the Norwegian with precious few attacking options, so Martial and Rashford have to step up.

When is the Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League match will be played on November 10, 2019.

Where will the Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League match will be played?

The Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford.

What time does the Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)