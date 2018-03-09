 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League

Manchester United-Liverpool Still The Biggest Premier League Draw

Updated: 09 March 2018 21:11 IST

Manchester United and Liverpool have a combined tally of 38 English league titles and eight European Cups and both enjoy a vast following throughout Britain and around the world.

Manchester United-Liverpool Still The Biggest Premier League Draw
Manchester United-Liverpool rivalry is deeply rooted in the battle for supremacy in northwest England. © AFP

The bitter rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool is now played out on a global stage but the origins of the divide are deeply rooted in the battle for supremacy in England's northwest. United and Liverpool, who both play in red, have a combined tally of 38 English league titles and eight European Cups and both enjoy a vast following throughout Britain and around the world. For all the rancour between fans of the country's two most successful clubs, located just 30 miles (48 kilometres) apart, they share much in common -- a history of enviable success but also of deep tragedy.

Last month United marked the 60th anniversary of the Munich air crash that killed 23 people, including eight players, on their way home from a European Cup quarter-final in Belgrade.

In 1989, 96 Liverpool fans were killed in a crush at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough ground as they attended an FA Cup semi-final.

"They have a global profile cities of a similar size don't have and United and Liverpool have given them that profile," Andy Mitten, editor of the United We Stand fanzine, and Manchester native, told AFP.

"These are two huge clubs with similar histories of triumph and tragedy that hail from cities that punch well above their weight demographically."

The two sides first met as far back as 1894 -- in the same year as the opening of the Manchester Ship Canal, which sparked tension between the rival cities by undermining Liverpool's position as a commercial port.

However, most of their success has been condensed into two prolonged spells of domination. Rarely have both clubs been on an upward curve at the same time.

Liverpool left their rivals in the shade during a prolonged period of dominance from 1973 until 1990, winning 11 league titles and four European Cups.

Alex Ferguson, who arrived at Old Trafford in 1986, famously described "knocking Liverpool off their perch" as his biggest challenge as United manager and he duly delivered, ending the Red Devils' 25-year wait to win the league, scooping up 13 titles and two Champions League crowns.

Topics : Manchester United Liverpool English Premier League Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Both teams have a combined tally of 38 English league titles
  • Both team have a combined tally of eight European Cups
  • Manchester United-Liverpool rivalry is deeply rooted
Related Articles
Yuvraj Singh Celebrates Manchester United
Yuvraj Singh Celebrates Manchester United's Comeback Win Enthusiastically, Twitter Loves It
Nemanja Matic Winner Helps Manchester United Fightback From 2 Goals Down vs Crystal Palace
Nemanja Matic Winner Helps Manchester United Fightback From 2 Goals Down vs Crystal Palace
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Set To Leave Manchester United At End Of Season
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Set To Leave Manchester United At End Of Season
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hints At Sweden Return For World Cup
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hints At Sweden Return For World Cup
Premier League: Liverpool
Premier League: Liverpool 'Can Beat Anyone', Says Sadio Mane
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 29 25 3 1 78
2 Manchester United 29 19 5 5 62
3 Liverpool 29 17 9 3 60
4 Tottenham Hotspur 29 17 7 5 58
5 Chelsea 29 16 5 8 53
6 Arsenal 29 13 6 10 45
7 Burnley 29 10 10 9 40
8 Leicester City 29 9 10 10 37
9 Watford 29 10 6 13 36
10 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 8 10 11 34
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.