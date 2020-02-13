 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

English Premier League

Manchester United Keep New Signing Odion Ighalo Away From Training Ground Over Coronavirus Fears

Updated: 13 February 2020 20:23 IST

Odion Ighalo had been told to stay away from the club's Carrington training centre -- where hundreds of staff work -- as he went through a 14-day quarantine period.

Manchester United Keep New Signing Odion Ighalo Away From Training Ground Over Coronavirus Fears
Odion Ighalo joined Manchester United from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua. © AFP

Odion Ighalo, Manchester United's January signing from China, has been training away from the club's facilities as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak, British media reported on Thursday. The 30-year-old Nigerian international striker joined United on loan until the end of the season on January 31 -- transfer deadline day -- from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua. He is due to meet with his United team-mates for the first time this weekend ahead of Monday's clash with Chelsea as they have been away at a training camp in Spain -- Ighalo did not travel because of fears he might have problems re-entering the United Kingdom.

Both The Times and The Daily Mirror reported Ighalo had been told to stay away from the club's Carrington training centre -- where hundreds of staff work -- as he went through a 14-day quarantine period.

The former Watford star -- who has not played a competitive match since December 6 -- has instead been put through his paces by a personal trainer at the GB Taekwondo Headquarters in Manchester, not far from rivals Manchester City's ground.

The British government called the novel coronavirus a "serious and imminent threat", and said anyone with the disease can now be forcibly quarantined if they are deemed a threat to public health. There are nine confirmed cases in Britain.

More than 1,350 people have died in China from the virus, and nearly 60,000 others have been infected.

Most cases have involved people who had been in Wuhan, the quarantined central Chinese city where the virus emerged late last year, or people infected by others who had been at the epicentre.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article English Premier League Manchester United Manchester United Odion Ighalo Football
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Odion Ighalo Makes Shock Move To Manchester United, Frank Lampard Left Frustrated
Odion Ighalo Makes Shock Move To Manchester United, Frank Lampard Left Frustrated
Arsenal Knocked Out of FA Cup After Loss to Watford
Arsenal Knocked Out of FA Cup After Loss to Watford
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.