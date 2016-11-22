 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League
Football

Manchester United Fans Hid in Old Trafford Toilet Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Updated: 22 November 2016 18:24 IST

The two Manchester United fans had been on a stadium tour of Old Trafford and spent Friday night in a toilet as part of an ultimately failed attempt to see the Premier League game vs Arsenal

Manchester United Fans Hid in Old Trafford Toilet Ahead of Arsenal Clash
The two Manchester United fans were discovered during a security check at Old Trafford. © AFP

London:

Two Manchester United fans spent Friday night hidden in an Old Trafford toilet as part of an ultimately failed attempt to see the Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday. 

The BBC reported Tuesday that the two supporters had been on a stadium tour of United's home ground but detached themselves from the rest of the party.

They were, however, discovered during a routine security sweep of Old Trafford on Saturday morning, several hours before kick-off.

The pair were handed over to police, who decided against arresting the duo.

United said there was no risk to supporters attending the Arsenal game as the two fans had been searched and their belongings put through a metal detector prior to the tour.

This incident happened six months after the Premier League match between United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford was called off shortly before the scheduled kick-off after a suspect package was found in a stadium toilet.

It turned out to be a fake explosive accidentally left behind following a security training exercise earlier in the week.

Topics : Football Manchester United Arsenal English Premier League
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Two Manchester United fans spent Friday night in a toilet at Old Trafford
  • The two fans wanted to watch Saturday's Premier League game vs Arsenal
  • The fans were discovered during a security check on Saturday morning
Related Articles
Manchester United Have Lost Traditions- David Moyes
Manchester United Have Lost Traditions- David Moyes
Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Plays Down New Contract Reports
Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Plays Down New Contract Reports
Ex-Serviceman Jailed For Attempted Burglary of Wayne Rooney's House
Ex-Serviceman Jailed For Attempted Burglary of Wayne Rooney's House
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.