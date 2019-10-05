Manchester City vs Wolves: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Riyad Mahrez is finally back to his best after a frustrating debut season with Manchester City and the Premier League champions are reaping the rewards as they fight to keep pace with title rivals Liverpool. When Pep Guardiola's side host Wolves on Sunday without the injured Kevin De Bruyne, Algeria winger Mahrez will be ready to shoulder the burden of driving City towards another priceless victory. It is a far cry from Mahrez's first few months at the Etihad Stadium, when his then club-record USD 74 million switch from Leicester was in danger of becoming a nightmare. Unable to recapture the form that won him the PFA player of the year award for his instrumental role in Leicester's 2016 Premier League title triumph, Mahrez cut a miserable figure.

