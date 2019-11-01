 
Manchester City vs Southampton: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Updated: 01 November 2019 22:45 IST

Sergio Aguero holds the key to Manchester City's bid to overhaul Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Manchester City defeated Southampton in the fourth round of League Cup on Tuesday. © AFP

Sergio Aguero holds the key to Manchester City's bid to overhaul Premier League leaders Liverpool as the Argentine striker reaps the rewards of the "best decision of his life". When Aguero walks onto the Etihad Stadium pitch ahead of Saturday's clash with Southampton, he will feel more at one with his surroundings than he would ever have imagined when he arrived eight years ago. Back then, Aguero was a talented but not yet fully rounded player hoping to thrive in England after a promising start to his European career with Atletico Madrid. The intervening years have been a dream come true for Aguero, who is now City's record goal-scorer and has amassed four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups while helping the club's become top dogs in Manchester after decades of dominance from United. Aguero marked his 350th appearance with two goals against Southampton in the League Cup fourth round win on Tuesday, giving him 12 for the season and 243 in his City career.

When is the Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League match will be played on November 2, 2019.

Where will the Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League match will be played?

The Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League match will be played at Etihad Stadium.

What time does the Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League match will be played at 08:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • Manchester City will host Southampton on Saturday
  • Aguero holds the key to Manchester City's bid to overhaul Liverpool
  • Aguero marked his 350th appearance with 2 goals against Southampton
