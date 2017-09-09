 
Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League: Reds Face Stern Test

Updated: 09 September 2017 16:20 IST

Philippe Coutinho has been left out of Liverpool's squad while Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will miss his side's big showdown at Etihad.

Premier League Live Score: Manchester City host Liverpool. © AFP

In the biggest match of this Premier League weekend, Manchester City host Liverpool in a mouth-watering clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Liverpool, who thumped Arsenal 4-0 in their last match before the international break, are second in the Premier League after three matches, with two wins and a draw. Pep Guardiola's big-spending City have the same number of points but trail Liverpool on goal difference. Last season, Sergio Aguero cancelled out James Milner's opener for Liverpool as the two teams played out a 1-1 draw at Manchester City's home ground. (LIVE SCORES)

Philippe Coutinho has been left out of Liverpool's squad to face Manchester City this weekend over his fitness but manager Jurgen Klopp said the Brazilian did nothing "unforgivable" during Barcelona's pursuit of him.

Coutinho has not yet played for Liverpool this season, with the club citing a back injury, but he joined up with his national side for World Cup qualifiers and made two substitute appearances against Ecuador and Colombia, scoring against the former.

Meanwhile, City captain Vincent Kompany will miss his side's showdown with Liverpool due to a calf injury. The centre-back, who has a long history of calf problems, sustained the injury after completing the 90 minutes of Belgium's 4-0 victory over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying last week.

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester United 3 3 0 0 9
2 Liverpool 3 2 1 0 7
3 Huddersfield Town 3 2 1 0 7
4 Manchester City 3 2 1 0 7
5 West Bromwich Albion 3 2 1 0 7
6 Chelsea 3 2 0 1 6
7 Watford 3 1 2 0 5
8 Southampton 3 1 2 0 5
9 Tottenham Hotspur 3 1 1 1 4
10 Burnley 3 1 1 1 4
View Full Table»

