Manchester City will take on Leicester City at home on Sunday, in a match which is expected to be a thriller. Man City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted to having only 13 fit senior players for the clash against Leicester, with Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko sidelined due to injury. Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has further tested positive for coronavirus. The club earlier failed to sign Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, who Guardiola was keen to reunite with. Leicester are similarly battling injuries, with key players Ricardo Pereira, Wilfried Ndidi not available for the match.

When is the Manchester City vs Leicester Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Leicester Premier League match will be played on Sunday, September 27.

Where will the Manchester City vs Leicester Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Leicester Premier League match will be played at Etihad Stadium.

What time does the Manchester City vs Leicester Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Leicester Premier League match will begin at 9pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Leicester Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Leicester Premier League match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Leicester Premier League match?

Promoted

The live streaming of Manchester City vs Leicester City Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)