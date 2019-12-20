Manchester City vs Leicester City: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Manchester City, fresh on the back of a fantastic away win against Arsenal, will take on second placed Leicester City in a crucial encounter on Saturday. Manchester City, who slipped to the fourth position after a few poor results, bounced back strong with a 0-3 win at the Emirates Stadium. Leicester City, who saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end with a 1-1 draw against Norwich last weekend, bounced back with a penalty shootout victory against Everton in the Carabao Cup midweek. Leicester are currently four points above Manchester City, who are close on their heels at third. It is a crucial run of games for Leicester, who will host runaway league leaders Liverpool after their clash against Pep Guardiola's men.

When is the Manchester City vs Leicester City Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Leicester City Premier League match will be played on December 21, 2019.

Where will the Manchester City vs Leicester City match will be played?

The Manchester City vs Leicester City League match will be played at Etihad Stadium.

What time does the Manchester City vs Leicester City Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Leicester City Premier League match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Leicester City Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Leicester City Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Manchester City vs Leicester City Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester City vs Leicester City Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)