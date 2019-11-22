 
Manchester City vs Chelsea: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Updated: 22 November 2019 19:04 IST

Lampard, who spent a season playing for Manchester City after leaving Chelsea, takes his young side to the Etihad for his first visit as a manager.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace in their last Premier League encounter. © AFP

Manchester City look to get their Premier League title challenge back on track against Chelsea. City, licking their wounds after their 3-1 defeat by Liverpool earlier this month, host Frank Lampard's Chelsea, who are one point above them in the table, eight points behind Jurgen Klopp's side. Leicester, in second place, ahead of Chelsea on goal difference, travel to England's south coast to take on Brighton. Lampard, who spent a season playing for Manchester City after leaving Chelsea, takes his young side to the Etihad for his first visit as a manager. Pep Guardiola's side host Chelsea in the unusual position of being fourth in the table, a point and place below the visitors, who have had six successive league wins. Chelsea will also be eager to gain revenge for their 6-0 mauling by City last season -- their biggest-ever Premier League defeat.

When is the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played on November 23, 2019.

Where will the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at Etihad Stadium.

What time does the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • Manchester City will host Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on Saturday
  • Manchester City suffered a 3-1 defeat by Liverpool earlier this month
  • Chelsea will also be eager to gain revenge for their 6-0 mauling by City
