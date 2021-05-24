Manchester City finished their title-winning Premier League 2020-21 campaign with a five-goal rout of Everton on Sunday. Their outgoing star Sergio Aguero came off the bench with just over 25 minutes left in the game and scored a brace in his final Premier League game for the Pep Guardiola's side. Speaking after the match, Guardiola couldn't control his tears while describing the Argentine forward's contribution in his side's success. When asked about the challenges to replace one of the totem of the club -- Aguero, Guardiola said "we cannot replace him, we cannot."

Pep Guardiola in tears while speaking about Sergio Aguero.

"We love him so much, he (Aguero) is a special person for all of us," an emotional Pep Guardiola said after City's thumping win over Everton.

With his brace on Sunday, Aguero broke Wayne Rooney's record of most number of goals for a single Premier League club. Rooney had scored 183 goals while representing Manchester United.

Aguero finished his 10-year stint at Manchester City with 184 goals in the Premier League.

City, having already secured the Premier League title, were ruthless against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton at the Etihad stadium.

Kevin de Bruyne opened the floodgates with a long-range stunner in the 11th minute and just three minutes later Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead for Premier League champions.

England youngster Phil Foden scored after half-time break to make it 3-0 and once Guardiola decided to bring in Sergio Aguero, it was all about the Argentine forward.

Having netted twice already in the game, Aguero had the chance to make his fairy tale ending a bit more special with a hat-trick but Jordan Pickford managed to save a header.